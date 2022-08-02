Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 88,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,194,996 shares.The stock last traded at $66.72 and had previously closed at $67.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 130,286 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,358,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

