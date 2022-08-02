Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

