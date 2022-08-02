Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VAW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,111. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

