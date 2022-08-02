Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

