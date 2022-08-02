Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.