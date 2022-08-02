Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 31.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. 45,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.