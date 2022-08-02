Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00007303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 24,278,835 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system."

