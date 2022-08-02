Venus Reward Token (VRT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $420,579.00

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $420,579.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

