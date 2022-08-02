VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.71

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of VerticalScope and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$165.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

