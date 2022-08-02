Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Cut to GBX 415

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 415 ($5.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

