Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,462.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00251117 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.