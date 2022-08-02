Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 196.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00251879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

