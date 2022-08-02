Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

