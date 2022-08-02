Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 5,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

