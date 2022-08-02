Vidya Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,078,343 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

