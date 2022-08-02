Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMDGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 186,256 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

