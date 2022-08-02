Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viemed Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 186,256 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.