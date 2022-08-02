Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 23,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 84,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.