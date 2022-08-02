Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 19,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 84,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

