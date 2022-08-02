Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 1,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Viveon Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 588,556 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,613,000.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

