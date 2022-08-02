Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.51

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 378516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$52.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.