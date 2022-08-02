Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 42,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 900,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.18.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
