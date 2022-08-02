Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 42,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 900,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

