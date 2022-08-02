Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 188,681 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Vy Global Growth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vy Global Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 1,890,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,066,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.