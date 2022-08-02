Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 188,681 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.
Vy Global Growth Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.11.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vy Global Growth
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
