W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

