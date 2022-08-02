W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank Acquires 4,566 Shares

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Ellwood Brockbank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,660. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

