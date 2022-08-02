Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,050,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 79,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 88,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,979. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

