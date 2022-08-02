Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. 91,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.