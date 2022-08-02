Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.