WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

