WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $35,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average of $282.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

