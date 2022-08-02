WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 800 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.1 %

FBHS opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

