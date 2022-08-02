WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 866 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

