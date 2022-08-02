Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $51,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of WM opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

