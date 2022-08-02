Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.95-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.05. Waters also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Waters has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.96.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

