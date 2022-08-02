Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.95-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.95-12.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.55. 954,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,010. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 33.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waters by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 456.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

