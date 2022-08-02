Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.95-12.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $19.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.31. 23,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.96. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 33.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waters by 37.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Waters by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 456.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

