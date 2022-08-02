WazirX (WRX) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $100.71 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

