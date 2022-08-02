Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

EMN opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $23,356,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

