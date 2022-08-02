Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %
EMN opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $23,356,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.