Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $102.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.