West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 23,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.38. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

