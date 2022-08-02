West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.
West Japan Railway Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 23,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.38. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
