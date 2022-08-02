Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

