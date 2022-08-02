Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 26,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -41.11.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.41) million during the quarter.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

