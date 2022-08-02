Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.8 %

WY stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 3,388,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

