Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

UP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

UP stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

