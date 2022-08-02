Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FREE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Featured Articles
