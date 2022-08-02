WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 11072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
WildBrain Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.
