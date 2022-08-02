Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

