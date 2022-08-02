Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Wingstop worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

