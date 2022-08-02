Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

