Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 9,056 shares.The stock last traded at $223.00 and had previously closed at $229.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WINA. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Winmark Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $768.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.43.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

