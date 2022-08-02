Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
About Wintrust Financial
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.