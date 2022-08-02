Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

